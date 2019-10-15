‘Durust Daam’ App launched in Islamabad to control profiteering

ISLAMABAD: The government has launched a mobile application to control profiteering in the federal capital.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui inaugurated mobile App “Durust Daam” at National Information Technology Board (NITB).

Through “Durust Daam” App citizens of Islambad will be able to know updated prices of essential commodities like poultry, vegetables, fruits and other items.

“Durust Daam” App will also enable citizens to register complaint against shopkeepers violating the listed prices.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister for IT said that “Durust Daam” App will be helpful in transparency and good governance.

He said that steps like this must be taken across the country. The Federal Minister for IT appreciated NITB for developing the App.