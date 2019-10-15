Court extends Khursheed Shah’s remand till Oct 21

SUKKUR: An accountability court on Tuesday extended physical remand of Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) senior politician and former opposition leader in the National assembly Khursheed Shah till October 21 in owning assets beyond means case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Khursheed Shah before the court and sought an extension in his physical remand.

The anti-corruption watchdog on July 31 approved the inquiry against him.

On Oct 1, Shah was remanded into NAB custody for 13 days.

On Sept 18, the PPP leader was arrested by the anti-graft body in assets beyond known source of income case from his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

He was shifted to Federal Government Services Hospital, popularly known as Polyclinic, after his condition worsened in NAB custody owing to respiratory issues.

He was discharged from the hospital as doctors declared him fit to travel.