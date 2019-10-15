Cop killed in Quetta IED blast, 10 injured

At least one policeman was martyred and 10 people, including five policemen, injured in an attack on a police vehicle at Quetta’s Double Road area on Tuesday.

Initial reports suggest that unknown assailants targetted the police van through an improvised explosive device (IED) fitted in a motorcycle that went off when the mobile passed the motorcycle.

Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson for the Balochistan government, strongly condemned the incident. Without confirming the casualties, he said an emergency has been imposed at all hospitals of the provincial capital.

He said the anti-state elements are targeting the innocent masses.