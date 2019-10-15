After successful struggle of 23 long years, I’m exactly where I was 23 years ago: Imran Khan 

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

ISLAMABAD – Narrating his successful journey and the struggle that he has had to endure all through it, Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that after striving for all those years, he is exactly where he wanted to be.

Speaking on the occasion of receiving the UK royal couple, Prince William and his wife Kate, the Prime Minister reminisced about the time he had received the Prince William’s mother, Princess Dianna, back in 1996.

“Ever since 1996, I have been embroiled in a political struggle. I formed my own party in that year, back then I was a poster boy, simply receiving a British royal and chatting them up with my good looks” he said speaking to The Dependent.

“Today, I have reached new heights,” he continued. “My struggle has borne fruit, and here I am. Standing with royalty, welcoming them to our country as a representative for Pakistan” he went on to say.

“I think there is a lesson to be learned here. If you keep at it and do not give up, you will get your just rewards” the PM said. “Look at how far I have come. First Princess Dianna, and now her son and his wife.”