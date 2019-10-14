Surgeons at NICVD remove screwdriver from boy’s chest

Surgeons at National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Monday removed a screwdriver from a young boy’s chest.

“The child, Arsalan, is in stable condition now,” the doctors, who performed the complicated surgery said and added that he would be discharged soon.

Sources said that Arsalan was playing at home when he fell onto a screwdriver that penetrated around five inches deep inside his chest.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors refused to give him first aid owing to his critical condition.

Later, his parents took him at NICVD, where the surgeons, after a successful operation, the screw driver was removed rom his body to save his life.