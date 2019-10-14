Sindh govt asks JUI-F to provide routes, security plan for Azadi March

KARACHI: Provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah on the behalf of Sindh government on Monday asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for the details of facilities that will be required during Azadi March.

According to sources, Nasir Hussain Shah has contacted JUI-F and asked to provide routes and security plan of the anti-government protest.

While confirming the conversation between provincial government and his party, senior leader Allama Rashid Soomro told that a joint meeting of Sindh government representatives and JUI-F leaders will soon be held.

On the other hand, Sindh Governor said that he will take every possible step to stop school children from participating in the Azadi march.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had decided to lead Azadi March from Sukkur on October 27.

The campaign will be started from Sindh as Maulana Fazlur Rehman can be arrested from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) provincial governments which might affect the march at the beginning.

It was further learnt the Sindh government will help Fazl’s Azadi March by providing facilities and the protest will gain momentum by the time it enters Punjab.

The sources have informed that the JUI-F chief does not intend for a prolonged sit-in in the federal capital. Fazl said he does not want 126-day long protest like Prime Minister Imran Khan did.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said he will announce the next plan of action himself after reaching Islamabad. The protests will be staged nationwide if Azadi March is stopped, he stressed.