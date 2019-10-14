Registration for Naya Pakistan housing project to end on Oct 15

ISLAMABAD: The registration process for the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, PTI government’s flagship residential plan for low-income strata, will end on Oct 15.

The registration process was launched on July 15 and continued for three months and, currently, over 1.15 million people have registered.

According to NADRA, the process will continue until October 15 and citizens from all districts across the country can apply for it.

“Citizens can get registered either or through NADRA’s e-Sahulat against a fee of Rs250,” it said.

It merits a mention here that only one member of a family can apply for the housing program and aspirants who have already applied for it are not allowed to apply for a second form.

The scheme is targeted towards people from low-income backgrounds, therefore families without a residence of their own will be preferred.