Pakistan delegation arrives in Paris to attend FATF meeting

PARIS: A Pakistan delegation, which will present the compliance report before the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), arrived in Paris on Sunday (early Monday morning in Pakistan) to attend a round of the financial watchdog’s meetings, set to be held on Oct 14 and 15.

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar, who is heading the delegation, will present the compliance report that details the measures taken by the government to curb terror financing and money laundering, in accordance with FATF’s guidelines.

The body will review the “progress” made by Pakistan until April this year, during the FATF Week, which began on Oct 13 and will conclude on Oct 16. Along with Pakistan, the body will also review the progress made by Iran and other countries “that present a risk to the financial system”.

A press statement will be released on Oct 18.

Pakistan has effectively complied with one of the other strong conditions put forward by the Asia Pacific Group (APG) – a regional affiliate of the FATF – to implement measures for curbing black money in the real estate sector.

The federal government has undertaken a plan to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority (EERA) to restrict black money in the sector. In this regard, the Real Estate Regulation and Development Bill, 2019, has been finalised, which will serve as a tool for effective management and promotion of the real estate sector.

The draft was prepared by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in accordance with the standards of the FATF.

Through the proposed legislation, Pakistan will ensure that lands and properties are not transferred in the name of any militant organizations or banned outfits. However, matters pertaining to taxation on the real estate sector are excluded from the scope of the authority.

Moreover, state institutions will support the formation of the EERA that will make it mandatory for businessmen, involved in the real estate businesses, to register themselves with the authority and essential documentation of the businesses that will follow.