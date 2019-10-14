DEO’s murder triggers province-wide protests in KP

A large number of students, teachers and members of the civil society on Monday protested the murder of district education officer Nawab Ali in Kolai-Palas Kohistan district whereas similar protests were also held all across the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to media reports, Nawab was allegedly murdered in his office. Pallas Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Hafeez said that a first information report (FIR) was registered against unknown suspects under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Additionally, a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), led by Mansehra sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ashiq Hussain, has also been formed to investigate the case on the request of the slain education officer’s family.

Protesters in Bisham blocked the main artery of Karakoram Highway for two hours as they chanted slogans against MPA Mufti Ubaidur Rehman, police and district commissioner of Kolai-Palas Kohistan, accusing them of being involved in the murder case.

Addressing the protesting students and teachers, speakers demanded of the government to arrest the culprits as well as police heads, Rehman and the DC for their alleged involvement in Nawab’s death.

Protests were also held in Pattan in Lower Kohistan, Shangla, Puran, Chakesar, Shahapur, Martung, Karora, Dehrai, Alpuri, Dandai and other areas.

Demonstrations were staged in schools and colleges across the province. In government and private schools, students and teachers offered prayers for the DEO and the national flag was flown at half-mast in all government schools.

The Shangla teachers’ association said that a black day will be observed tomorrow and schools will remain closed.

Protests were also held on Sunday against Nawab’s murder.