Mob beats two ‘robbers’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were beaten up by a mob in Karachi’s Orangi Town late Sunday night.

The mob claimed that they had caught the two suspects red-handed. However, police intervened and shifted the two suspects to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The injured are said to be in critical condition. One of the two had his leg fractured, while the other one received minor fractures, a doctor of the hospital told reporters.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gulzar Tunio confirmed that two separate cases were registered against the two suspects. They were accused of robbery and illegal possession of weapons.

He said that the police were also going through their criminal records and an investigation has been launched.