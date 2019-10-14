LHC indefinitely adjourns hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz against her arrest in money laundering and Chaudhry Sugar Mills case without any proceedings.

According to details, the hearing was adjourned without any proceedings due to Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s unavailability.

In a petition filed in the LHC, Maryam Nawaz has raised objections to his arrest.

The petition stated that Maryam Nawaz is being subjected to political revenge and that the anti-corruption watchdog has not found single evidence against her.

Maryam requested the court that she must be released on an interim bail till the decision over her final bail in the case.

However, the hearing was postponed indefinitely without any proceeding.

Earlier, accountability court issued notices to NAB on Maryam’s bail plea and ordered sought record from the bureau on October 14.

The PML-N stalwart is currently in the jail on judicial remand in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills reference along with her cousin Yousaf Abbas.

On August 8, NAB had arrested Maryam Nawaz, her cousin Yousaf Abbas in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

NAB revealed that Sharif family had used Chaudhry Sugar Mills for money-laundering and illegal transfer of its shares.

During the probe, it was revealed that a $15 million loan was taken on the pretext to set up the mill despite the fact that it had already been established before the loan was acquired, the special assistant claimed. He had added that the loan was never transferred to Pakistan as shown by the record of the State Bank of Pakistan.

He had said more than Rs7 million worth of shares were transferred to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz in 2008 through mill’s shares, which were later transferred to Yousaf Abbas Sharif in 2010.