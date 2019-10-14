Govt asks IHC to defer ECP members case till SC verdict

The federal government has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a case pertaining to the appointment of two Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members and requested it to halt proceedings as the matter was pending in the Supreme Court.

The government, along with its one-page response, has attached the petition filed with the Supreme Court.

Islamabad-based lawyer Jahangir Khan Jadoon on August 27 challenged the appointment of the ECP Sindh and Balochistan members in the IHC and requested it to stop implementation of notification issued by the parliamentary affairs ministry.

Two lawmakers, Mohammad Javed Abbasi and Dr Nisar Cheema who are members of the parliamentary committee that recommends the names of ECP members, have also challenged their appointment in the IHC.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah is scheduled to hear the case on Monday (today).

During the last hearing, the court had directed all parties to submit their written replies.