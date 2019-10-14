Four new dengue cases surface in Faisalabad, overall toll reaches 28,525

FAISALABAD: Four new cases of dengue virus surfaced in Faisalabad on Monday, with the toll reaching up to 41 in the city so far.

According to rescue sources, a total of 147 dengue cases were reported from the district this year, with 41 alone from Faisalabad.

Four lives have been claimed by the virus so far.

Separately, a woman died of dengue fever in Karachi on Sunday, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the metropolis to 17 this year.

Earlier on Saturday, the anti-dengue cell prepared a detailed report on the country-wide situation of the mosquito-borne viral infection which numbered the cases up to 28,525.

Sources said that the special monitoring cell established to monitor the spread of the virus has already forwarded its report to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

The sources of the health ministry told that the overall cases of the disease soared up to 28,525 citing the report as the highest number of patients, 7,690, were emerged in Islamabad.

The report stated that 6,269 cases were reported in Punjab, 5005 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,858 from Sindh, 2,764 from Balochistan, 1,295 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), 436 from KP’s tribal districts and 208 from other parts of the country.