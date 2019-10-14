Dengue fever claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed woman living in the city, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 17 since Jan 1.

A 35-year-old woman, Asma, resident of North Karachi was brought to a private hospital of Karachi with a high-grade fever a couple of days ago and later she died due to dengue fever.

Spokesman Prevention and Control Program for Dengue (PCPD) Sindh, while talking to PPI, confirmed the death of a woman due to dengue fever complications in a private hospital of the city and informed a total 17 people have died of dengue in Karachi city this year so far.

In 2019, a total of 5,362 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh province so far; 5,042 from Karachi and 320 in other districts.