Child’s body recovered in Sialkot, police suspect molestation before murder

SIALKOT: Punjab police have recovered a body of an 8-year-old child from a field in Jeserl Wala Tehsil of Daska in Sialkot.

According to details, police have expressed feard that the child, later identified as Subhan, was killed after rape adding that the child was abducted last week.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed Gujranwala regional police officer (RPO) to submit a report of the matter.

According to the district police officer (DPO), Sialkot the child was murdered after rape.

The body has been transferred to a nearby hospital and investigation has been started.