Balloting for Naya Pakistan housing project held in Lodhran

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

LAHORE: The computerized balloting for the formal allotment of houses to the low-income class of society under the Naya Pakistan Housing Project (NPHP) was held in Lodhran on Monday.

Punjab Housing Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed pressed the button for computerised balloting and also announced the names of allottees after the draw.

The minister mentioned that the construction of 200,000 houses would start in December.

By next month, Naya Pakistan Housing Project would be started in 10 big cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jehlum, Bhakkar and Toba Tek Singh.