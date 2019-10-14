Azadi March: PM tells Buzdar to exploit PML-N’s fissures

As the date for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March draws closer, the government is mulling all possible ways to stop the protests.

As part of this effort, Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to contact those Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers who are unwilling to join the anti-government protests.

Reportedly, the government plans to resume its contact with the PML-N workers who had recently met with the premier and the chief minister.

Meanwhile, government ministers too have started attacking the JUI-F chief. Among these ministers are Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.