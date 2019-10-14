Anti-govt movement from Oct 18, Bilawal announces

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has once again announced that the anti-government movement will be formally launched from October 18.

He was addressing a luncheon meeting organised in his honour by advocates Zafar Soomro and Abdul Ghafoor Soomro at a local hotel here Monday.

He said after the Oct 18 public gathering against anti-democratic forces in Karachi, public meetings will be held in Tharparkar and Kashmore and then from South Punjab to Central Punjab and then KPK to Azad Kashmir public meetings will be held and rallies will be taken out.

Bilawal said we will take message to the people which is not shown to the masses on media, adding that Bilawal said that he had said during the 2018 general elections that some forces will conspire to hijack people’s rights by making puppet alliances to win elections.

He said we have seen within one year how PTI and its allies have attacked democratic, human and economic rights of the people.

Bilawal said media and judiciary are not independent now. He said had the judiciary been independent then reply would have been given to the presidential reference of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He said we have not even been given justice in Benazir Bhutto murder case. He said government is snatching economic rights. He said selected rulers are people-enemy therefore we vehemently opposed their budget.

Bilawal said now every man is tensed and none of them have source of income. He said we gave BISP and other economic projects. He said incompetent rulers after snatching rights and resources of the provinces are now trying to occupy capital of Sindh for which PPP is fighting. He said it is our responsibility to safeguard constitution, economic and democratic rights of the people. He said rulers have not spared anyone due to which entire country is under protest. He said people should support us to establish people’s government which can benefit them.