Security situation improving in Karachi: Sindh IG

KARACHI: Inspector General Police Sindh Kaleem Imam on Sunday clarified his earlier statement of his family being mugged in Karachi.

Earlier while speaking about the city’s notorious crime rate, the IG had said that his family too had been victim of a mugging incident.

However, IG Imam said that the media had misquoted his statement and that he was referring to an incident that took place over ten years ago.

He said that crime was on all-time low in Karachi and street crime and target killing had now become a thing of the past.

He further said that the fact that Karachi hosted international cricket teams and successfully held Pakistan Super League matches was indicative of the improved security situation.