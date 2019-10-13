PM’s Iran visit helpful for regional peace: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Iran will improve peace and security situation in the region.

In a statement, she further stated that PM Imran is highlighting the positive and bright side of Pakistan at various international platforms.

Earlier, Firdous claimed that the anti-government agitation by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on October 31 has hidden motives as it is for the freedom of thieves and “not for the freedom of Kashmiris.”

She said, “After media talk of Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman has been exposed and his cat is out of the bag now for the march.”

She termed the political affiliation and moves between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif as the games similar to played by former Pakistani field hockey players Samiullah Khan and Kaleemullah Khan.