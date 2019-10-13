PML-N delegation to call on JUI-F chief today

ISLAMABAD: A high-level delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will call on Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman at 8pm on Sunday in Peshawar to relay a special message of party supreme leader Nawaz Sharif as well as share the party’s strategy with the JUI-F head over the upcoming anti-government march.

The delegation, headed by PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal, includes Ameer Muqam and Marriyum Aurangzeb.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had earlier announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on Oct 27.

On Saturday, Iqbal said a senior delegation of the party would immediately take Nawaz Sharif’s letter to Maulana Fazl so that we can give a final shape to the programme of Azadi March.

He had said Nawaz had agreed with the objectives of the so-called Azadi March and stressed the “important” role to be played by the PML-N in the face of a “sinking economy” for which he held the government responsible.

According to Iqbal, Nawaz had directed the party to “initiate a comprehensive movement so that we can get rid of this government”.

On Friday, incarcerated former PM Nawaz Sharif had thrown his weight behind the JUI-F’s Azadi March, saying that he “fully supports” it.

“Our viewpoint is the same as Maulana’s [Fazlur Rehman’s] viewpoint,” said Nawaz while speaking to reporters outside a Lahore accountability court.