JUI-F chief should refrain from causing chaos: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman should refrain from creating chaos in the country.

“Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz has developed fissures inside the party and now it has been clearly divided into two groups with different ideologies,” he said.

“This country requires stability and any attempt to undermine the government will be thwarted,” he added.

“The demands of Fazlur Rehman have not been revealed yet but he needs to start negotiations with the government.”

“When Shehbaz Sharif is the chief minister of Punjab, he doesn’t experience backache but suddenly when he is discharged from the post, he starts experiencing backache,” Fawad said.