Imran suspends PTI’s provincial bodies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has suspended all existing provincial bodies of the party, including Islamabad Capital Territory with immediate effect.

A notification to this effect was issued on Sunday which further stated that different administrative regions of the party have also been launched in the country.

It said Islamabad Capital Territory and Balochistan will comprise of three administrative regions while Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will comprise four regions.