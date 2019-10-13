Imran to meet MQM leaders soon, says Sindh governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Sunday that Prime Minister Imran Khan planned to meet with leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) upon his return from foreign visits.

Governor Ismail said in a statement that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) values its alliance with MQM-P and respects its public mandate. He added that PTI wants to strengthen its relations with its allied party and stressed that leaders from parties ought to be respectful of each other’s sentiments.

The Sindh governor also conveyed the PM’s message to senior MQM-P leader and Federal Minister for Information Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Ismail told Siddiqui that there was a relation of mutual respect between the PTI and MQM.

The governor made it clear to Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui that the PTI government respected the MQM’s mandate and wanted to go ahead with it and that was the policy of Prime Minister Imran.

Ismail told Siddiqui that the PTI would like to work with MQM-P to solve the problems of the country, especially the urban areas of Sindh.

This comes after Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary made scathing remarks about MQM-P’s leadership in the wake of the arrest of MQM founder Altaf Hussain in London.

During his conversation with the governor, Siddiqui said that he hoped that in future PTI ministers would refrain from attacking a crucial political ally as this “weakened the government’s position and harmed the political environment of the country”.