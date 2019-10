by News Desk , (Last Updated 22 seconds ago)

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday arrested a man accused of blackmailing a woman.

According to FIA, the woman filed a complaint against the suspect, Pervaiz accusing of blackmailing her through inappropriate pictures.

The agency said that it has arrested the suspect and seized his mobile phone which contained pictures and other material.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.