Karachi people helpless as police loses helpline

–Report claims private company has suspended services over non-payment of dues

A private company, which was awarded the contract to run the Sindh police’s 15 helpline, has decided to stop operations over non-payment of dues for the past six months, reported a local media outlet.

The contract was given to the said company by former Sindh police chief AD Khawaja, who had outsourced the service to improve policing and ensure quick response to emergency calls.

Though there has been a decline in street crimes in the metropolice, at least 31 people have been reportedly killed during 2019 so far. In 2018, at least 54 people were killed in the city in incidents of robberies and muggings.