LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of drugs to London here at Lahore Airport on Sunday.

ANF sources said that 24 kg of heroin was recovered during the search of a suspected consignment at Allama Iqbal International Airport Cargo.

The consignment was booked for London by one Makhdoom Rashid, a resident of Multan.

The recovered heroin was concealed in Salt Lamp Carton and it is worth millions of rupees in the international market.