At UN, Pakistan’s envoy delivers another blistering attack on India for ‘brutal suppression’ of Kashmiris

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Ambassador for United Nations (UN) Maleeha Lodhi has unleashed yet another blistering attack on India for it’s “brutal suppression” of the Kashmiri people, and said world body’s decolonization agenda would remain incomplete without a settlement of the Kashmir dispute based on Security Council resolutions that pledged to them the right of self-determination.

“Negation of the right to self-determination, generates anger and discontent, ignites conflicts and threatens peace and security,” she warned in a speech to the General Assembly’s Special Political and Decolonization (Fourth) Committee.