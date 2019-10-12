categoryTermID15----CategoryParentID4------
New Articles today
October 12, 2019
Who suffers for politicians’ inequities?
Today’s Cartoon
‘To be or not to be’
When a leadership loses its moral compass
Change of heart in the Prime Minister?
The adjustment phase
50,000 tested positive for dengue across Pakistan, 250 dead
Girl continues family tradition of setting record in CSS exam
Lahore actress claims asylum in UK
Fazl says does not accept PTI govt’s right to rule
Funds approved for establishment of ARCs at Qanongoi level
Police fail to make breakthrough in Clifton double murder case
Qureshi and Tareen mend relations
PML-N to meet Fazl before finalising Azadi March programme
Two cops among three killed in attack on PTI leader’s vehicle
Today’s Cartoon
by
Syed Shahzeb Ali
, (Last Updated 38 seconds ago)
