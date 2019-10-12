categoryTermID29158----CategoryParentID28409------
October 11, 2019
LAHORE: E paper – October 12, 2019
KARACHI: E paper – October 12, 2019
ISLAMABAD: E paper – October 12, 2019
ANP announces support for JUI-F; Imran says option for talks open
Punjab Forest Department develops ‘record keeping’ mechanism
Punjab govt to evolve strategy after Fazl reveals sit-in plan: Raja Basharat
Man gets 8-year jail for uploading compromising photos of ex-fiancée
Naeemul Haque confirms PM Imran’s visit to Iran
Pakistan, Iran, Afghanistan, UNHCR seek repatriation of Afghan refugees
Abbasi, Miftah’s judicial remand extended till Oct 28 in LNG scam
Woman kills son for objecting to her friend’s visit
‘Azadi March’ is a national movement: Fazl
US to deploy large number of forces to Saudi Arabia
Nawaz has shared dharna strategy with son Hassan, claims Safdar
Terrorism is an irreconcilable offence, rules SC
