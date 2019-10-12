Funds approved for establishment of ARCs at Qanongoi level

LAHORE: Punjab Revenue Department has granted administrative approval of funds amounting to Rs2216.691 for the ‘Land Revenue Services at Qanungoi Level’ project, Pakistan Today learnt reliably.

The authority claims that the project will be completed by December, this year.

It was learnt that the PRLA, with the provision of these funds will establish 69 portable Arazi Record Centers (ARCs) in Punjab with seven portable ARCs to be set up in Bahawalpur division, three in Dera Ghazi Khan division, 11 in Faisalabad division, nine in Gujranwala division, six in Lahore division, seven in Multan division, 12 in Rawalpindi division, nine in Sahiwal division and five in Sargodha division. PRLA also seeks to set up 46 ARC offices at qanagoi levels in different districts across the province.

Pakistan Today further learnt that the revised cost approved by the Provincial Development Working Authority (PDWP) for Project Cycle 1 (PC 1) is Rs2216.691 which was agreed upon in a meeting held on Sept 24.

Sources informed that the revenue department’s R&G cell has through a letter sought administrative approval of Director General (DG) PLRA to issue two amounts of Rs5.250 million and Rs188.300 million for payment of contract staff.

The letter also states that an amount of Rs15.500 million has been fixed for special additional allowance, Rs1.725 million for telephone and trunk calls and Rs40.728 million for electronic communication and connectivity.

An amount of Rs68.080 million has been fixed for electricity, Rs1.0800 million for rent of office buildings, Rs218.500 million for machinery and equipment and Rs42.000 million for advertisement and publicity.

Similarly, an amount of Rs410.841 million has been fixed for the establishment of ARCs, Rs217.525 million for the purchase of transport, Rs695.575 million for IT equipment and Rs43.600 million for stationary.

A total of Rs29.432 million has been fixed for POL for generator, Rs40.800 million for fuel, Rs49.815 million for software, Rs4.930 million for purchase of transport (others), Rs115.000 million for purchase of furniture and fixture, Rs2.320 million for the R&M of transport, Rs8.040 million for R&M of machinery and equipment, Rs223.182 million for R&M of building and structure (others) and Rs8.7200 million was fixed for others.

While talking to Pakistan Today the DG PLRA Hafiz Shukat said, “We have received the letter and the work on the project will start soon. All tenders have been allotted and our target is to complete the task by the end of this year. These centers will facilitate the public and allow for increased revenue generation.”