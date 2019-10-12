Ex-comrade wants no mercy for MQM chief

LAHORE: Former leaders and close aides of Muttahida Qaumi Movement founder interpret the London-based politician’s indictment as a vindication of their stance against the self-exiled leader.

Anees Qaimkhani, who is now a senior leader of the Pak Sarzameen Party, has called for making an example of the MQM founder for speaking against Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference at the Lahore Press Club he said: “The action against MQM founder in London was a victory of our narrative”.

Qaimkhani said, “We have spoken against a party which had been occupying Karachi for 30 years.”

Speaking about the governance in Punjab, he said the government has done nothing to curb dengue and change thana culture.

The PSP leader demanded that government take solid steps to stop child abuse cases like the one in Chunian from happening, and overcome inflation.

Answering a question regarding JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s protest, he said “we are not in favour of the Azadi March.”