ANP announces support for JUI-F; Imran says option for talks open

As Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali announced “full support” for Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) upcoming ‘Azadi March”, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that option for talks would remain open.

Wali, while addressing reporters, said that he himself would participate in the protest rally once it reaches the federal capital. He also warned that if political workers are stopped or tortured then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister would be responsible.

Meanwhile, while chairing a high-level meeting, the premier was asked if a committee was formed to talk to JUI-F, to which he said that there was no need for it. He added that “if someone wants to talk, the option should remain open”.

It is worth mentioning here that earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader and former premier Nawaz Sharif had also announced that he would support JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his anti-government protests. He said that he had also given directions to his brother, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, in this regard.