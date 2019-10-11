Woman kills son for objecting to her friend’s visit

KHANEWAL: A woman killed her 13-year-old son, with the help of an accomplice by drowning him in a river after he objected to her friend’s visits to their home, police said on Friday.

District Police Officer Omer Saeed Malik, said in a press conference that the woman had filed a missing persons report about her son, Rizwan’s alleged disappearance.

DPO Malik said that the woman was also included in the investigation and confessed during initial questioning to killing her son with the help of her friend, Aslam – the person to whose visits Rizwan had raised objections to.

Both Aslam and the woman have been arrested, police claimed.