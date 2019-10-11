Three army majors dismissed from service over ‘abuse of power’: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three majors of the Pakistan Army have been dismissed from service while two of them have also been awarded “rigorous imprisonment” after they were found guilty of indiscipline and misconduct charges, including abuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Friday.

According to the military’s media wing: “Upon [being] found guilty of the charges leveled against them, all three [have been] dismissed from service while two [have] also [been] awarded rigorous imprisonment for two years each.”

“Charges included misuse of authority and involvement in illegal activities unbecoming of an officer,” the ISPR said.

The exact nature of the charges have not been specified, however, and it remains unclear exactly what the three officers were found guilty of.

Earlier in May, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa endorsed punishment to two senior retired army officers and one civil officer “on the charges of espionage/ leakage of sensitive information to foreign agencies prejudice to the national security”.

“The officers were tried under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and Official Secret Act by separate Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for separate cases,” said an ISPR statement at the time.

Later in August, General Bajwa confirmed life imprisonment awarded to a serving major for misusing his authority.

According to an ISPR press release, prior to the sentence, the major was tried by a Field General Court Martial which found him guilty of misusing his authority.

“Pakistan Army, alive to its institutional accountability system has dismissed the officer from service and sent him to jail for life,” the ISPR statement had read.

However, the statement did not reveal the name of the officer or any further details of the case against him.