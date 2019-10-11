Student attempts suicide due to ‘harassment by two professors’

HYDERABAD: A female student of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro, Sindh on Friday attempted suicide due to alleged harassment by two of her professors.

Saira was admitted to Hyderabad’s Civil Hospital on Thursday in a precarious condition after the suicide attempt. According to reports, after gaining consciousness, the student accused two of her professors of harassing her.

“Two teachers harassed me by threatening to fail me in exams,” Saira said, adding that she had tried to lodge a complaint against them only to see no further action being taken against the alleged harassers.

A spokesperson of the university said that Vice-Chancellor Prof. Bikha Ram Devrajani has formed a five-member inquiry committee to probe the incident, which will submit its findings to the VC within a week.