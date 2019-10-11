PPP won’t participate in JUI-F’s dharna, only to join rally

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has announced that they although they will not participate in the upcoming dharna of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), they would join the Azadi March rally with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Addressing a press conference, PPP leaders Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira said that his party does not believe in ‘dharna politics’.

On Wednesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had said that his party would completely support JUI-F’s anti-government protest and would welcome the Azadi March.

“We have not been told anything about the march but we will completely back JUI-F,” he had said after a meeting of the party’s core committee.