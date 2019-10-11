PM Imran calls out international media for ignoring Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called out the international media for continuing to give “headline coverage” to the ongoing Hong Kong protests but “ignoring the dire human rights crisis” in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IoJ&K).

Drawing parallels between Hong Kong protests and Kashmir lockdown, he wrote on Twitter: “I am puzzled as to how international media continues to give headline coverage to Hong Kong protests but ignores the dire human rights crisis in IOJK — an internationally recognised disputed territory illegally annexed by India with 900,000 troops imposing a siege on 8 million Kashmiris [contd] for over 2 months, with a complete blackout of communications, thousands imprisoned — including [the] entire spectrum of political leadership plus children — and a growing humanitarian crisis.”

“In IOJK, 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed over 30 years fighting for their right to self-determination as committed to them by the international community through UN Security Council resolutions,” he added.

The tweets came ahead of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting to reconfigure ties strained by tough talk on the occupied Kashmir issue by both sides.

Xi had earlier met Prime Minister Imran in China. A joint statement issued after talks between President Xi and Premier Imran said that China is paying “close attention” to the situation in the Kashmir and that it should be properly based on the UN Charter.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Imran will participate in the formation of a human chain today to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir who have been facing curfew for over two months.

The chain would be made after Friday prayers. It will start from D-Chowk and the premier will join it at Gate No 1 of Prime Minister Office (PMO).

PTI’s Chief Organiser Saifullah Niazi has directed party workers to reach D-Chowk to form the human chain.