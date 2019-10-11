Man gets 8-year jail for uploading compromising photos of ex-fiancée

ISLAMABAD: An anti-cybercrime court awarded a sentence of eight-year to the accused in a case concerning sharing compromising photos of a girl on social media.

The accused, Muhammad Sajjad was also ordered to pay Rs500,000 as fine by the court of Judge Tahir Mehmood in the federal capital.

The case against Sajjad was registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) related to charges of blackmailing his ex-fiancée and uploading her nude photos on a social media website.

In the complaint, the complainant told the court that due to this action of Sajjad, her Nikah got rescinded before her Rukhsati.

During the hearing, statements of the victim, investigation officer, forensic expert of FIA and other witnesses were recorded before the court.

Complainant also told the court that the reason she broke the engagement with Sajjad was his criminal record. The accused called her to his home and sexually assaulted her and during that, he also captured compromising photos of her.

Sajjad uploaded the compromising pictures of the complainant on Facebook after she got engaged with someone else. This led to the revocation of her Nikah.

After hearing the complainant court found accused guilty on all counts and sentenced him eight-year imprisonment with Rs0.5 million in fine.

The sentence awarded to the accused was announced under Sections 20 and 21 of the Pakistan Penal Court (PPC).