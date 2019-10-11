Punjab govt to evolve strategy after Fazl reveals sit-in plan: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat said on Friday that the government would evolve a strategy as per law after revealing a protest plan by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He expressed these views during the Punjab Assembly session which started one hour and 50 minutes behind its schedule time with Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

Raja Basharat said that parents should refrain their children from participation in political activities, adding that political leaders should not use children to achieve their political interests.

Speaking at the floor of the house, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid repelled the impression that dengue cases were rising and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken effective and efficient measures to cope with dengue.

The minister said that during the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) tenure, about 370 people died in 2011 due to dengue, adding that 4,000 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi in 2015.

She said commissioners and deputy commissioners had already been directed to take all possible steps for the complete elimination of dengue, adding that so far 4,800 dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi region.

Free medical facilities were being provided to dengue patients at all government and private hospitals, she said.

The minister added that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar convened meetings on a regular basis to review arrangements regarding the anti-dengue campaign.

She said that so far 33 cases of dengue were reported in the provincial capital, adding that the PTI government after coming to power started the recruitment process of medical professionals.

In the session, Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Langar Khana and Shelter Homes were being launched for welfare of people. He said the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party had refused to participate in the Maulana’s sit-in.

Later, the deputy speaker adjourned the session for an indefinite period.