Rifts widening between PML-N, says Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said, while commenting on the reports of rifts between the party ranks, said that conflicting interests and statements of its leaders are deepening the rift between the party leadership.

“On one hand, Shehbaz Sharif announced the formation of a committee for taking the final decision on the Azadi March, and on the other hand, Captain (r) Safdar announced a decision on his own,” she said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Conflict of interest and conflicting statements of its leaders are deepening the rift between the party leadership,” she added.

Speaking about the Azadi March, she said that Fazl should not sabotage October 27 with his march because Kashmiris across the world would be observing a black day against Indian occupation. “His march has already sparked clashes between Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),” she added.

Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that during the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of PML-N on Wednesday, Shehbaz had criticised his elder brother Nawaz Sharif for not paying heed to his advice. However, hours later, PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb denied the reports.