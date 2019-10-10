Occupied Kashmir lockdown costs Rs200bn loss as curfew enters 67th day

SRINAGAR: Normal life remained crippled on the 67th day on Thursday as military lockdown has cost the territory’s economy more than Rs200 billion over the past two months in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, amid continued military siege, internet and mobile phone services are shut down, public transport is off the roads, and business establishments are shut while schools and offices continue to wear a deserted look.

The lockdown has rendered more than 50,000 workers jobless in the carpet industry alone.

There is also a shortage of skilled labour in occupied Kashmir, as some 400,000 migrants have left since India imposed undeclared martial law in occupied Kashmir on August 5.

As per industry experts, Srinagar’s almost 1,000 iconic houseboats have been running empty due to absence of tourists.

Amid unprecedented restrictions and communications blackout, residents of the Kashmir valley have mocked Governor’s directive asking for lifting travel advisory saying who will come to Kashmir when even locals are finding it hard to move and communicate with their next-door relatives.