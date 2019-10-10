NAB moves IHC to file more evidence against Nawaz’s acquittal in Flagship case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a miscellaneous petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking permission to present more documentary evidence against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Dec 24, 2018 acquittal in the Flagship reference.

In the plea submitted through Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi on Thursday, NAB requested the court to allow it present evidence it had earlier submitted in the accountability court.

The documentary evidence, the plea stated, includes former prime minister’s tax record and property details. The petition said the court on June 25 asked NAB to submit Sharif’s tax record and property details that were earlier submitted in the accountability court.

NAB also has original record of the evidence. The documents include income tax returns of Sharif and his sons – Hasan and Hussain – as well as details of their companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK) and the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Other documents enclosed with NAB’s petition also include annual record of their companies in the UK and UAE and details of the properties owned by their companies.