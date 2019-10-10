CTD arrests four of Hafiz Saeed’s aides

LAHORE: Four aides of Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) chairman Hafiz Saeed were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday.

The arrested suspects were identified as Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf, and Abdul Salam. The four aides will appear before a trial court on Friday.

Previously, the CTD had arrested two suspected terrorists associated with a banned outfit during a raid in Gujranwala. The suspects were arrested during a raid near Alipur Chowk, according to CTD officials. The arrested terrorists were identified as Muhammad Akmal and Ghulam Hussain.

Explosive material, hate literature and cash were seized from their possession. The suspects were reportedly planning to target officers of intelligence agencies.

The leader of the proscribed group was taken into custody in July and has been on judicial remand ever since.

The move comes ahead of next week’s Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting to review progress made on controlling terror financing and money laundering.

Pakistan has been included on a so-called gray list compiled by the FATF.