PM’s visit to further strengthen Sino-Pak strategic ties: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China will promote cooperation in fields of economy and investment and will further strengthen the strategic relations between both countries.

In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, Awan said that the visit would make the deep and everlasting friendship between Pakistan and China stronger.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang and President Xi Jinping during his visit and exchange views over the critical situation in India-occupied Kashmir (IoK), she added.

Awan further said that the premier would inform the Chinese leadership about the historic decisions made by the government regarding the implementations of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Firdous Ashiq Awan thanked China for backing Pakistan’s stance in supporting the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.