Army chief reaches China on official visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached China on Monday on an official visit, the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

During the visit, the COAS would join Prime Minister Imran Khan for a meeting with the Chinese prime minister and the president, Maj Gen Ghafoor said in a Twitter post.

According to him, the Army chief would meet Chinese military leadership, including People Liberation Army (PLA) Army Commander, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Commander Southern Theater Command.

PM Imran was expected to discuss regional and bilateral issues with the Chinese leadership.