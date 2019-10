SHEIKHUPURA: Two people were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire at their vehicle on Monday.

Police said that four armed men, who were in a car, fired bullets at the car near a canal in the suburbs of Sheikhupura. Following the incident, the attackers fled the scene.

Following an FIR of the case against unidentified assailants, city police started an investigation.

Separately, a relative of one of the deceased died of cardiac arrest after receiving news of the incident.