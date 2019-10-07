Two killed in alleged police encounter in Pano Aqil

by INP , (Last Updated about 1 hour ago)

PANO AQIL: At least two individuals were killed in an alleged police encounter in Pano Aqil, a tehsil in Sukkur District of Sindh, on Sunday night.

According to police sources, the deceased, identified as Saeed and Hashim, were residents of Sheikhupura and Faisalabad respectively.

Locals informed Sindh police about the incident who reached the spot and arrested six officials of Punjab police and started an investigation.

Reportedly, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Sindh police will give a statement in this regard after completion of the inquiry.