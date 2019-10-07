Top court suspends election tribunal’s decision to deseat Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the decision of Balochistan High Court’s (BHC) election tribunal that nullified Qasim Suri’s election as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to de-notify him as a member of the National Assembly.

The top court also asked the election commission not to issue the election schedule for NA-265 (Quetta-II), the constituency Suri had won in the general elections held in July last year.

Admitting Suri’s appeal for hearing, a three-member of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, issued notices to the parties in the case.

In his appeal, filed by Naeem Bukhari, the former National Assembly deputy speaker had questioned the jurisdiction of the ECP to “unseat” him when it “was not constituted properly” since the five-member commission was short of two members.

On Sept 27, the BHC election tribunal had declared the election of Suri, a member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) from Balochistan, as void and ordered re-election in the constituency.