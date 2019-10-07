SHC seeks arguments on maintainability of plea seeking disqualification of Haleem Adil

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday sought arguments from petitioner’s lawyer regarding the maintainability of petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Haleem Adil Shaikh.

A SHC bench comprising Justice Agha Faisal heard the petition filed by a citizen Abdul Rehman seeking disqualification of Shaikh.

The bench questioned: “How this petition can be maintainable despite existence of Article 252 of Constitution of Pakistan?”

However, the counsel of petitioner sought more time for preparation and the bench adjourned the hearing sine die.

The petitioner stated that Haleem Adil Shaikh has an account in a foreign bank. He said Shaikh concealed his assets from the Election Commission.

He stated that Shaikh did not mention expenses of his daughter and son who are studying in America because their expenses were being paid from an American bank. The petitioner also produced bank account number of New Jersey and details of Sheikh’s account. He said Haleem Adil had also not mentioned a poultry complex located in Nawabshah.

He pleaded the court to de-notify Shaikh and disqualify him as he did not mention his assets in the Election Commission record.